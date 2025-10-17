default-cbs-image
Goodson (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Goodson managed to practice in limited fashion Friday after being sidelined Wednesday and Thursday. Even if he returns from a two-week absence Sunday, Goodson wouldn't be expected to contribute much as one of the backups to Jonathan Taylor, along with DJ Giddens and possibly practice squad running back Ameer Abdullah.

