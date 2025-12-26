Goodson (ankle) is James Boyd of The Athletic ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Goodson likely sustained his ankle injury against the 49ers during last Monday's loss, but the running back was able to upgrade to a full participant in Friday's practice. The upgrade from non-participation to full is a great sign that the 25-year-old has recovered enough to suit up for Sunday's game. If Goodson is unable to play, DJ Giddens will likely share a few offensive snaps with Ameer Abdullah behind lead back Jonathan Taylor.