Goodson had one carry for 15 yards and one reception for 15 yards on two targets in Sunday's 29-10 loss to Atlanta.

Both Goodson and Trey Sermon played 14 snaps on offense in reserve roled behind Jonathan Taylor (thumb), who made his return from a three-game absence. Goodson took on more opportunities than Sermon, who had two carries, but Goodson's role may have been enhanced by the fact that the Colts were trailing for much of the second half and went into a pass-happy game script. Zack Moss (forearm) missed Sunday's game and will slot back in as the top complement behind Taylor if he's able to play Week 17 versus the Raiders, so both Goodson and Sermon could soon be in danger of falling out of the backfield rotation.