Goodson (elbow) is inactive for Sunday's Week 2 game against the Broncos.

The reserve running back will sit out for the second time in as many games to open the season due to his elbow issue, despite managing to work back to a full practice Friday. In Goodson's ongoing absence, rookie fifth-round pick DJ Giddens, who recorded 12 carries for 41 yards in the Week 1 win over the Dolphins, will once again operate as the No. 2 back behind Jonathan Taylor. Meanwhile, Goodson will turn his attention to garnering active status for the first time this season in next Sunday's road matchup against the Titans.