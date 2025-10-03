default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Goodson (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Amanda Foster of the Colts' official site reports.

Goodson, who sustained his groin injury during Week 4 action, didn't practice this week and will now target a potential return Oct. 12 against the Cardinals. In his absence this weekend, DJ Giddens will back up Jonathan Taylor, with Ameer Abdullah and Ulysses Bentley representing possible practice squad elevations.

More News