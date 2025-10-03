Goodson (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Amanda Foster of the Colts' official site reports.

Goodson, who sustained his groin injury during Week 4 action, didn't practice this week and will now target a potential return Oct. 12 against the Cardinals. In his absence this weekend, DJ Giddens will back up Jonathan Taylor, with Ameer Abdullah and Ulysses Bentley representing possible practice squad elevations.