Goodson (elbow) didn't practice Thursday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

The elbow injury that Goodson suffered during Saturday's preseason game against the Packers isn't viewed as major, per Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star, but the running back's absence from practice Thursday suggests that he'll miss Saturday's preseason finale against the Bengals. When available, Goodson is competing with DJ Giddens and Khalil Herbert (undisclosed) for slotting behind top back Jonathan Taylor.