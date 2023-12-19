The Colts signed Goodson off their practice squad Tuesday.

Having used the maximum three standard elevations on Goodson ahead of the last three contests, Indianapolis needed to add him to the active roster in order for him to be available for game days moving forward. With the statuses of Jonathan Taylor (thumb) and Zack Moss (shoulder) up in the air as the team prepares for Sunday's visit to Atlanta, Goodson now is a healthy option out of backfield along with Trey Sermon. After Moss went down in the second quarter of this past Saturday's win against the Steelers, Goodson split work with Sermon (17 carries, 88 yards) to the tune of 13 touches for 79 yards from scrimmage.