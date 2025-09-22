Goodson had two carries for six yards in Sunday's win at Tennessee.

Goodson made his regular season debut after missing the first two games due to an elbow injury. He played four snaps on offense compared to eight snaps for DJ Giddens, but got one more carry. It's not clear who is Taylor's primary backup as Goodson could be used in more passing situations, but neither backup is getting much usage as Taylor again got almost all the opportunities (17 carries and four targets) and played on 77% of the offense's snaps.