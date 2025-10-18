Colts' Tyler Goodson: Won't face Chargers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goodson (groin) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Goodson practiced in limited fashion Friday, but that won't be enough for him to take the field in Week 7. This will mark his third consecutive absence and leave DJ Giddens as the backup to Jonathan Taylor.
