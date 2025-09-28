Colts' Tyler Goodson: Won't return versus Rams
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goodson (groin) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Rams.
Jonathan Taylor and DJ Giddens will be the Colts' two backfield options for the rest of Sunday's game, although Goodson's involvement in the offense has been minimal so far in 2025.
