Colts' Tyler Goodson: Won't return vs. LAR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Goodson (groin) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Rams.
Goodson will not return Sunday, and his practice participation in the coming week will determine whether he will suit up for the Colts' Week 5 clash against the Raiders on Sunday, Oct. 5. Jonathan Taylor and DJ Giddens will be the Colts' two backfield options for the rest of Sunday's game due to Goodson's injury.
