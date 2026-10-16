Warren (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans after being added to the practice report Friday as a limited participant.

Warren dealt with a groin injury in August, so this could be a recurrence rather than a new issue. Kevin Bowen notes that Warren grimaced after a red-zone rep at Friday's practice, but there hasn't been any comment from team or player about what happened and whether the tight end is expected to play Sunday. The only good news for Warren's fantasy managers is that the Colts and Titans are scheduled for an early afternoon kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET.