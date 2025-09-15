Warren recorded four receptions on seven targets for 79 yards in Sunday's 29-28 win over the Broncos. He also logged one carry for zero yards.

Warren finished second on the team in targets behind Josh Downs, but he flashed strong playmaking ability to lead the team in yards. Warren began his performance with a 41-yard reception on the Colts' second possession and followed that up with additional explosive gains of 14 and 15 yards. He has immediately taken over as the team's top pass catcher, recording a combined 11 receptions for 155 yards in his first two games as a pro.