Warren brought in all four targets for 44 yards and a touchdown and failed to complete his lone pass attempt in the Colts' 40-6 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

The versatile rookie tight end crossed the goal line for the second consecutive game and first time as a receiver, bringing in an 11-yard scoring grab early in the second quarter. Warren has at least four catches in four of his first five games, and at least 70 receiving yards on three occasions already. Warren will draw another favorable matchup when the Cardinals come to town for a Week 6 interconference clash next Sunday afternoon.