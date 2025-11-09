Warren brought in eight of 10 targets for 99 yards in the Colts' 31-25 overtime win against the Falcons in Berlin on Sunday.

The rookie tight end finished as the Colts' leader in receptions, receiving yards and targets in the overseas clash, and all three totals also served as new career highs for Warren. The Penn State product has been as good as expected over his first nine games, and he'll head into the Week 11 bye with a robust 50-617-3 receiving line on 67 targets after serving as one of Daniel Jones' primary security blankets during the latter's resurgent first half of the season.