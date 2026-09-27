Warren caught nine of 10 targets for 55 yards and added a two-yard run in Sunday's 19-17 win over the Texans.

Warren failed to score a touchdown for the first time this season but set a new career high in catches while seeing plenty of involvement as a pass catcher in the absence of wide receiver Alec Pierce (ankle), who was placed on IR after exiting early in the Week 2 loss to Kansas City. The second-year tight end is poised to maintain a prominent role when the Colts travel to London to face the Commanders in Week 4.