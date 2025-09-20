Warren (toe) no longer carries an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Titans.

After missing Wednesday's practice, Warren was limited during Thursday and Friday's sessions, before heading into the weekend listed as questionable. Now that the Week 3 availability of the 2025 first-rounder has been confirmed, barring any workload restrictions or in-game setbacks, Warren should remain a key target for QB Daniel Jones on Sunday. The 6-foot-6, 256-pounder has been targeted a team-high 16 times through his first two regular-season games, resulting in an 11-155-0 receiving line in that span.