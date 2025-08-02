Colts offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said Friday that Warren is being prepped for a versatile role in the team's offense, per NFL.com. "We're going to try a bunch of different stuff with him, give him a bunch of shots at a bunch of different aspects playing offensive football," Cooter stated.

It comes as no surprise that Indianapolis wants to take advantage of Warren's versatile skill set, as he not only tallied 1,233 yards and 11 touchdowns through the air in his final college season but also recorded 218 rushing yards and four scores on 26 carries. The 6-foot-5 tight end has had "a lot on his plate" during training camp, according to Cooter, and has already lined up in the backfield on some plays. Any regular-season work Warren gets as a ball carrier can only help his fantasy value, though he's plenty capable of being a top tight end from the get-go based solely on his talent as a pass catcher. In terms of that role, Warren has experienced some drops early in camp but also made what head coach Shane Steichen called "an incredible catch" Thursday night, reaching out for the football with one hand and securing it while falling down.