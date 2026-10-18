Warren (groin) is considered a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the Titans, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Warren was added to the Colts' Week 6 practice report Friday as limited by a groin injury, which left him questionable for Sunday's matchup. Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reported afterward that Warren grimaced at one point after a red-zone rep at Friday's session, which seemingly is the cause for concern. Ultimately, a pregame workout will determine Warren's availability, or lack thereof, about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.