Warren brought in seven of nine targets for 76 yards and rushed once for three yards in the Colts' 33-8 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

The Colts, notorious for their scant tight-end usage over the last several seasons, wasted no time getting Warren involved in his first taste of NFL regular-season action. The rookie first-round pick was targeted on three of the first five plays from scrimmage, converting those opportunities into gains of 14, eight and 21 yards. While Warren's pace would naturally slow over the rest of the game, he still finished with team-high reception and target totals while also recording the second-most receiving yards on the afternoon for Indianapolis. It's clear involving Warren will be a priority, affording the Penn State product an abundance of momentum heading into a Week 2 home matchup against the Broncos next Sunday.