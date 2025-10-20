Warren caught four of five targets for 69 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-24 win over the Chargers.

The rookie tight end saw modest target volume, but he finished second in receiving yards on the Colts behind Alec Pierce and hit paydirt for a fourth straight week (the first one being a rushing touchdown) when he connected with Daniel Jones for a five-yard score in the second quarter. Warren has quickly become a key part of a dominant offense, posting a 33-439-3 line on 45 targets through his first seven NFL games. He'll look to make another visit to the end zone in Week 8 against a Titans defense that held him to a 3-38-0 line in their first meeting back in Week 3.