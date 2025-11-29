The Colts added Warren to the injury report Saturday with an illness and list him as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans.

The illness puts the rookie tight end's status in jeopardy for Week 13, so fantasy managers will need to keep an eye out for the Colts' inactive list, which will be released approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree and Will Mallory would be poised for larger roles on offense if Warren isn't cleared to play Sunday.