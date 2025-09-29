Warren recorded five receptions on six targets for 70 yards in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Rams. He added two rushes for three yards and a touchdown.

Warren had an impressive all-around performance, as he earned targets both in the short and deep areas of the field. He accounted for three of the Colts' four longest plays from scrimmage with receptions of 24,23 and 17 yards, reaching at least 70 receiving yards for the third time in four games. Warren was also used as a rusher on consecutive plays by the goal line early in the second quarter, as he took two direct snaps while managing to score on the latter for his first touchdown in the NFL.