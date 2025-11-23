Warren secured five of seven targets for 45 yards in the Colts' 23-20 overtime loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Warren co-led the Colts in receptions and was second in both receiving yards and targets on an afternoon where Daniel Jones threw for a modest 181 yards at 5.8 yards per attempt. The rookie tight end has recorded at least four catches in eight consecutive games, although he's hit the 70-yard mark only twice in that span. Warren will head into a Week 13 home matchup against the Texans with a 55-662-3 line on 74 targets across 11 games.