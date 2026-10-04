Warren caught all five of his targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 30-13 win over the Commanders.

The Colts didn't need to air it out much after the Commanders lost Marcus Mariota to a knee injury, putting their offense in the hands of seventh-round rookie Athan Kaliakmanis, and Warren tied his season low in targets as a result. The tight end still tied Laquon Treadwell for the team high in catches, however. Warren has produced a 23-130-2 line on 27 targets through four games, and he'll remain one of Daniel Jones' top options as long as wideouts Alec Pierce (heel), and Keenan Allen (groin) remain on the shelf.