Warren caught five of eight targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 38-30 loss to the Texans.

With Riley Leonard getting his first career start at quarterback, Warren wound up being nothing more than a security blanket and check-down option for his fellow rookie, with his longest gain going for just nine yards. The five receptions still led the Colts, however. Warren puts his first NFL season in the books with a 76-817-4 line on 112 targets, and depending on how the team solves its QB dilemma this offseason, the tight end could be poised for a Year 2 breakout.