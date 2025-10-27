Warren finished with four receptions on five targets for 53 yards in Sunday's 38-14 rout of the Titans.

Warren couldn't extend his scoring streak to five games after not being on the receiving end of any of QB Daniel Jones' three touchdown strikes Sunday. The 23-year-old Warren didn't leave fantasy managers empty-handed on National Tight End Day after recording at least 50 receiving yards for the sixth time in eight starts this year. The impressive rookie is up to 492 receiving yards on 37 receptions with four combined touchdowns as the Colts prepare to face the Steelers in Week 9.