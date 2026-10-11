Warren caught seven of nine targets for 83 yards and added a one-yard touchdown on his only carry in Sunday's 34-22 loss to the Steelers.

The second-year tight end led the Colts in catches and receiving yards while tying Keenan Allen for the team lead in targets, and Warren produced Indy's only TD of the game with his goal-line plunge in the second quarter. Warren is seeing strong volume as one of the few pass catchers Daniel Jones can rely on, and through five games he's delivered a 30-213-2 line on 36 targets. Given Jones' lack of options, Warren could be busy again in Week 6 against the winless Titans.