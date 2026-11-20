Warren brought in one of five targets for 22 yards in the Colts' 26-3 loss to the Texans on Thursday.

The talented tight end's production continued to suffer collateral damage from Daniel Jones' poor play, but Warren did provide a useful gain on his one catch. The 2025 first-round pick has now recorded Thursday's yardage total or less in three of the last four games, but Warren's outlook may change if Daniel Jones, who James Boyd of the Athletic reports head coach Shane Steichen wouldn't rule out demoting when asked after the game, is replaced by Anthony Richardson or Riley Leonard under center.