Warren brought in three of nine targets for 30 yards in the Colts' 48-27 loss to the 49ers on Monday night.

Warren tied Josh Downs for the team lead in targets, but he wasn't anywhere near as productive as his teammate. The rookie tight end has now been at 45 receiving yards or fewer in five straight games, a far cry from the 61.7 receiving yards he averaged over his first 10 career contests. Warren has seen 15 targets over his first two games with Philip Rivers, however, affording him upside despite recent struggles in a Week 17 home matchup versus the Jaguars.