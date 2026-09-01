Warren (adductor) was spotted on the field participating in Tuesday's practice, Nathan Brown of The Indianapolis Star reports.

The Colts won't have to reveal the extent of Warren's practice participation until they release their first injury report of the season Sept. 9, but his presence on the field Tuesday is a good indication that he'll be operating with no restrictions leading up to the Week 1 game against the Ravens. The second-year tight end strained his adductor during an Aug. 19 practice, but the Colts never indicated that the injury was anything that would seriously jeopardize his availability for the start of the regular season.