Warren recorded five receptions on five targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Jaguars.

Philip Rivers spread targets around to a wide range of pass catchers, as at least five Colts earned at least three targets. Warren was second among the group, though he led the team in yardage thanks to long gains of 14 and 12 yards. This marked his highest yardage total in a game since Week 12, and he should remain a key part of the offense in Week 18 against the Texans, even with Indianapolis eliminated from playoff contention.