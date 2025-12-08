Warren recorded two receptions on six targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 36-19 loss to the Jaguars. He added one rush for two yards.

Warren maintained a solid role in the Colts' offense, finishing third on the team with six targets. However, he struggled to get on the same page with Riley Leonard, converting only one of his five targets into a catch, which went for only two yards. While that could change for the better moving forward, Warren's outlook has worsened due to Daniel Jones (Achilles) being out for the rest of the season.