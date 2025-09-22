Warren recorded three receptions on five targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 41-20 win over the Titans.

Daniel Jones targeted his pass catchers evenly, as Warren was one of four players with between four and six targets. He had the worst statistical day of his rookie season given the lack of volume, though he did manage long gains of 15 and 17 yards. Warren's weekly production may vary while competing for targets with Michael Pittman, Josh Downs and Alec Pierce, but he has already established himself as one of the more reliable fantasy tight ends.