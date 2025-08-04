Warren is listed as the lone starting tight end on the Colts' initial preseason depth chart.

The preseason depth charts may not mean much, but there are other indicators of Warren handling a large role right away rather than being eased into things. Colts offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said Friday that he wants to "try a bunch of different stuff" with Warren and "give him a bunch of shots at a bunch of different aspects of playing offensive football," per The Associated Press. The 14th overall pick likely will get playing time in Thursday's preseason opener against Baltimore, as QBs Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones both are scheduled to play (amid their competition for the starting job).