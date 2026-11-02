Warren secured four of 10 targets for 18 yards in the Colts' 42-7 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Warren tied for the team lead in receptions and set the pace in targets on another forgettable afternoon for the Colts, one where Indianapolis dropped to 2-6 on the season and Daniel Jones was benched late. With rumors swirling both Josh Downs and Jonathan Taylor could be traded by the Nov. 10 deadline, Warren could be the biggest skill-position weapon the Colts have during the second half of the season alongside Alec Pierce (IR, heel). Warren's catch and yardage totals Sunday were both his second lowest of the season, and it remains to be seen if he'll be catching passes from either Jones or Anthony Richardson in a Week 9 home matchup against the Cowboys next Sunday.