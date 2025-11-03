Warren recorded five receptions on seven targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Steelers.

Warren saw a normal amount of opportunity in the loss, though that was less impressive considering Daniel Jones took to the air 50 times. The bigger problem was Warren's lack of downfield targets, as his longest gain went for only nine yards. That led to the lowest yardage output of Warren's impressive rookie season, though he's still earned at least four receptions in all but one game on the campaign.