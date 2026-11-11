Warren may see more targets after the Colts traded wideouts Josh Downs and Keenan Allen on Tuesday, Chris Bumbaca of ColtsWire reports.

The trade deadline went as well as possible for Warren's fantasy value, considering the Colts moved their top wide receivers but avoided an all-out purge. The only problem is that Warren is already averaging 7.6 targets per game (fourth among TEs) and producing just 39.3 receiving yards per game and 7.2 yards per catch. Efficiency has been the issue, not volume, and the Colts will likely lean on their running game after declining to trade RB Jonathan Taylor. Improved play from Warren and QB Daniel Jones would probably matter more than another increase in target share.