Warren rushed once for three yards and brought in two of three targets for one yard in the Colts' 24-22 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

The new-look Colts offense was without Josh Downs and Keenan Allen after trade-deadline moves, but Warren was still surprisingly uninvolved. Daniel Jones completed only 50.0 percent of his passes and threw for just 108 yards, however, so Warren's minimal production is somewhat understandable in that context. Jones has thrown for under 200 yards in four consecutive games and playing generally uninspired football, however, so Warren's fantasy outlook remains shaky for the time being but could improve if Anthony Richardson takes over under center at some point.