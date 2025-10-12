Warren secured six of nine targets for 63 yards and a touchdown in the Colts' 31-27 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Warren tied Josh Downs for the team lead in receptions and led the way in both receiving yards and targets on an afternoon where he also recorded his second touchdown grab of the season. Warren found the end zone from eight yards out to cap off the opening possession of the game, and he tallied his fifth catch of 20-plus yards this season earlier in the drive with a 23-yard reception. The rookie tight end will continue to serve as a focal point of the offense during a Week 7 marquee road matchup against the Chargers.