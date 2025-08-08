Warren caught each of his three targets for 40 yards in Thursday's preseason game at Baltimore.

Warren also had a seven-yard gain wiped out by a penalty on Indy's second snap of the game. The Colts rested most of their projected starters, but Warren and Anthony Richardson were out there, until Richardson left with a finger injury on the second drive. Warren then caught a couple passes of Daniel Jones, including a 23-yard gain, while handling a three-down role for the first three or four drives of the game. It was an impressive showing for the 14th overall pick, albeit with a reminder of the likelihood he deals with poor QB during his rookie season.