Warren (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans after being limited in practice Thursday and Friday.

The fact that Warren practiced twice -- albeit in a limited fashion -- after missing Wednesday's session suggests that he has a solid chance to be available Week 3, but he's one of just two Colts with an injury designation. Per Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis, when asked Friday whether the tight end -- who has been targeted a team-high 16 times through his first two regular-season games -- might be on a pitch count or serve strictly a third-down role this weekend, coach Shane Steichen said, "We'll see. We'll see how it goes." In any case, with the Colts kicking off at 1:00 p.m. ET, Warren's playing status will be known prior to the first wave of games Sunday.