Warren recorded three receptions on four targets for 22 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Texans. He had one rush attempt for zero yards.

Warren matched his season low in targets and was also limited to his lowest yardage total of the campaign. His longest catch of the day came on a 12-yard touchdown grab late in the third quarter, his fifth score of the campaign and first since Week 7. After a hot start to the season, Warren has been held to 50 or fewer receiving yards in three of his last four games.