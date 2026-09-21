Warren caught six of seven targets for 21 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-30 overtime loss to the Chiefs. He also rushed once for three yards.

Warren opened the scoring with a one-yard touchdown catch, giving him two touchdowns in as many games to begin his sophomore season. The 2025 first-round pick is already halfway to his rookie total of four touchdown catches in 17 games, though Warren also had a rushing TD in 2025. If Alec Pierce (heel) were to miss any additional time after exiting in the first half of Sunday's loss, Warren and Josh Downs would be the top candidates to pick up the slack in the passing game for the run-heavy Colts offense. Warren and the Colts will try to snap a nine-game losing streak dating back to last season when they host the Texans in Week 3.