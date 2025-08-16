Warren secured one of three targets for 25 yards in the Colts' 23-19 preseason loss to the Packers on Saturday afternoon.

The talented rookie was overthrown by Daniel Jones on third down to close out the Colts' first possession, but Warren bounced back with his 25-yard grab on the second drive to push the ball to the Packers' 11-yard line. Warren has played a first-team role in both of his preseason games to date and is poised for a significant role as the clear top pass-catching option at tight end to open his career.