Warren secured three of five targets for 13 yards and a touchdown in the Colts' 41-23 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

The athletic second-year tight end was on the receiving end of Daniel Jones' sole touchdown pass of the afternoon, recording his nine-yard scoring grab early in the fourth quarter. Warren's afternoon was otherwise as non-descript as his final line suggests, but he's a vital part of the Colts' air attack and could have a bigger role in a Week 2 road matchup against the Chiefs next Sunday night.