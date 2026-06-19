Colts' Tyler Warren: To maintain key role in Year 2

In his second year as a pro, Warren is a candidate to see his role in the Colts offense continue to grow, according to Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis.

As a rookie, the 2025 first-rounder turned a team-high 112 targets into a 76/817/4 receiving line in 17 regular-season contests. As the coming campaign approaches, Warren, as well as WRs Alec Pierce and Josh Downs could see added pass-catching opportunities, with WR Michael Pittman -- who logged 111 targets last season -- having been traded to Pittsburgh. To that end, coach Shane Steichen notes that the second-year TE has been "working on his body and just getting into great physical shape, and coming in and out of breaks...he's made some good plays out here in practice in seven-on-seven, some team situations. So, looking for the next steps in his development.'' In terms of current average draft position, Trey McBride and Brock Bowers lead the way among tight ends, but Warren figures to fall into the next tier of quality fantasy options at the position once the top duo is off the board.