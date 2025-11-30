Warren (illness) remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, but the Colts have "cautious optimism" that the tight end will play, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Warren didn't miss any practice time during Week 13 prep before he was surprisingly added to the injury report Saturday due to the illness, which Pelissero relays is a stomach issue. The standout rookie was re-evaluated earlier Sunday, and while the Colts haven't provided an update on his status, he appears to have made enough progress overnight to put himself on a path to play. Official word on Warren's availability will be made when the Colts release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff.