Warren was added to Saturday's injury report due to an illness and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans.

The illness puts the rookie tight end in jeopardy for Week 13, and fantasy managers will need to keep an eye out for the Colts' inactive list that will be announced approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff for Warren's official status. Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree and Will Mallory would be poised for larger roles on offense if Warren is not cleared to play in Sunday's AFC South tilt.