Lewis posted five tackles over nine games in 2019.

Lewis only played eight games in 2018 -- his rookie season -- and an ankle injury forced him to miss another seven games this year. He made the shift to defensive tackle and averaged a respectable 25.3 defensive snaps per game behind Grover Stewart and Denico Autry (concussion). Lewis' fantasy outlook is limited in 2020 even if he snags a starting role due to his inability to stay healthy.

